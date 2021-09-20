Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

