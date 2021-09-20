WFA of San Diego LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.02 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33.

