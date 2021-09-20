WFA of San Diego LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

