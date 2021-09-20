WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

