WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 4,125 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 187.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 718,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 180,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

