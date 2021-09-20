Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR opened at $210.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $169.99 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

