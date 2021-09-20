WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIMI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter worth $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Shares of WIMI opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.66.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.