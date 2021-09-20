Wing (WING) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00067357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00172625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00112187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.00 or 0.06954583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,861.30 or 1.00143396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.00 or 0.00808252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars.

