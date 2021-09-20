Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

WGO opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.