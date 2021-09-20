WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Mesa Air Group worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

MESA stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $284.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

