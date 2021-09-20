Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

ANZUU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

