Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0932 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $749,263.63 and approximately $67,255.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,570.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.68 or 0.06955857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00364800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $546.12 or 0.01253415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00113788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.57 or 0.00536083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.00514146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00321580 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

