World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $82.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.