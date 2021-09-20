World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,335. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN opened at $218.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.26. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

