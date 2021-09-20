World Asset Management Inc Sells 162 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $109.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

