Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of YZCAY opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

