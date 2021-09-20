YOU COIN (YOU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $293,978.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $293,978.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00119731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044879 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

