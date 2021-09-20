Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.19). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08.

Several research firms have commented on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. 24,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,952. The stock has a market cap of $411.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $45,032,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

