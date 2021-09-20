Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Calix posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

