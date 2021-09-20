Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

