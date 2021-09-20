Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post sales of $32.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.04 million. GAN reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $131.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $134.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $684.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in GAN by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

