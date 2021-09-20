Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Paychex reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

PAYX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,165. Paychex has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

