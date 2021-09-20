Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.04 Million

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $298.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGTI traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

