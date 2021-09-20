Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $876.37 Million

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post $876.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $862.50 million to $895.74 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,770. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.