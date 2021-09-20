Zacks: Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce $54.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $39.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $208.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $428,220.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,989,533.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 665,483 shares of company stock worth $44,739,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,474. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -81.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

