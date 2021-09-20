Zacks: Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.96. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

CMA stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,467. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

