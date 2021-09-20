Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Euronav reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 336.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.45 on Monday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Euronav by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

