Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $10.65. 121,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,571. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.