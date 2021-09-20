Zacks: Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.