Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,158. The firm has a market cap of $199.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

