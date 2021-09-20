Zacks: Analysts Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

PAHC stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $21.43. 3,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,203. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $868.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 633,981 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,636,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 308,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 281,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

