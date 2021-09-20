Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report $91.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $315.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $404.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $10.72. 333,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.