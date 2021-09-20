Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 1,217,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $978,150 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

