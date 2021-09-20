Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 139.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 130,880 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.