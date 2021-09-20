Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $117.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $468.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $668.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $712.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

PVAC stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

