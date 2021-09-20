Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $192.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.08 million. Semtech reported sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $735.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

