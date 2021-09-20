Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $31,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $82.62.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

