Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post sales of $22.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.40 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 948.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $32.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $108.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.56. 1,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,376. The firm has a market cap of $588.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

