Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ARCC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 85,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Ares Capital by 479.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 383.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.