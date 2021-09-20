Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after buying an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. 9,682,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

