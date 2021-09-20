Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after buying an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. 9,682,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
