Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce $109.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $376.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 653,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 515,874 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Century Casinos by 658.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 513,893 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 1,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $374.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.