Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $659.48 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

