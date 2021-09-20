Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.27 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

