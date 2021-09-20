Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 1,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,431. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.