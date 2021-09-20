Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.44 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $55.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $67.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.03 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $330.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.88. 848,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,642. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

