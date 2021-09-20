Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.87. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,098,592. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $94.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.