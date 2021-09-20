Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRAC. Loop Capital started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

MRAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

