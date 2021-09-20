Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA cut their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.07.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.