Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

XELA stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $834,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

