Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $163,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $824,400 in the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

